Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP134: Hour 1 - There Has to be a Better Way
0:00
-39:11

S14 EP134: Hour 1 - There Has to be a Better Way

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Like many other bad democrats ideas that crush small business, the data is coming in showing just how bad tariffs are for small and medium size businesses plus republicans finally decide to help themselves by redistricting Texas.

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