Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP134: Hour 2 - The Revolution We Are Not Prepared For
0:00
-39:18

S14 EP134: Hour 2 - The Revolution We Are Not Prepared For

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

AI can replace a lot of jobs but it can't replace human skill plus the left confirms how much they love fat lazy people as they freak out on the front page of the New York Times crying about the Presidential Physical Fitness test.

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