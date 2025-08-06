Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP135: Hour 1 - Big Balls is the Hero We Need
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S14 EP135: Hour 1 - Big Balls is the Hero We Need

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Big Balls isn't the hero we deserve but he's the hero we need plus the President looks to be fed up with Russian war aggression.

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