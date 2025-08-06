Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP135: Hour 2 - Sympathies for the Terrorists
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-39:16

S14 EP135: Hour 2 - Sympathies for the Terrorists

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Erick-Woods Erickson

AP, to the shock of no one, writes a sympathetic piece about the plight of terrorists plus Trump reinstates the US as the arsenal of democracy.

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