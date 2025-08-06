Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP135: Hour 3 - Net Negative Migration
0:00
-39:11

S14 EP135: Hour 3 - Net Negative Migration

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Hispanics are one of the most conservative racial groups in the country plus the left now says Texas trying to redistrict is comparable to the…..wait for it……holocaust.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture