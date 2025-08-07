Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP136: Hour 1 - Mr. President, This Needs Your Attention ASAP
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S14 EP136: Hour 1 - Mr. President, This Needs Your Attention ASAP

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Erick-Woods Erickson

There is a small construction in Louisiana needs the Presidents attention plus Trump ignites a fight over how the census will be conducted in a few years.

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