Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP136: Hour 2 - Spare Me Your Whining
0:00
-39:12

S14 EP136: Hour 2 - Spare Me Your Whining

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Older millennials and Gen-Z and buying into the lie that they can't get ahead instead of looking at the life choices they have made along the way.

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