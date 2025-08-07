Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP136: Hour 3 - Greg Abbott on Texas
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S14 EP136: Hour 3 - Greg Abbott on Texas

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Texas Governor Greg Abbott joins the program to talk about democrats abandoning the state plus the left is made that Tim Cook is playing nice with President Trump.

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