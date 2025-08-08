Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP137: Hour 1 - The Census Problem
0:00
-39:03

S14 EP137: Hour 1 - The Census Problem

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The President wants a mid-decade census but he has some major legal hurdles to climb plus the left is punishing parents with jail time for play outside.

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