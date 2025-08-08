Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP137: Hour 2 - The President Goes to War Against the Cartels
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S14 EP137: Hour 2 - The President Goes to War Against the Cartels

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Trump is going to war with the cartels, a public school in Fairfax Country helped students get abortions without parental consent plus WorkDay was hit with a major lawsuit since it was discovered their algorithm threw out white applicants.

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