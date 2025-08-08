Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP137: Hour 3 - Pelosi and the Trans Defense
0:00
-39:18

S14 EP137: Hour 3 - Pelosi and the Trans Defense

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

AI is godless and we should be worried about that.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture