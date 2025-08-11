Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP138: Hour 1 - Send in the Guard
0:00
-37:16

S14 EP138: Hour 1 - Send in the Guard

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

President Trump moves to clean up Washington DC's crime problem plus we are rapidly heading towards a post-capitalist society which will have devastating consequences.

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