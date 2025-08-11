Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP138: Hour 2 - Dem Hypocrisy Too Much Even for the Press
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S14 EP138: Hour 2 - Dem Hypocrisy Too Much Even for the Press

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Even the press isn't buying all the democrat spin on redistricting plus the media runs cover for the racial beating that took place in Cincinnati because it doesn't fit the narrative.

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