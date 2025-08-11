Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP138: Hour 3 - The Screw Worm Heads North
0:00
-37:19

S14 EP138: Hour 3 - The Screw Worm Heads North

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

We need the communists to win in New York so they can fail plus the media blames Trump 24/7 for things that have absolutely nothing to do with him or his policies.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture