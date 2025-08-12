Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP139: Hour 1 - Racist Democrats Walk Into The Trap
0:00
-37:03

S14 EP139: Hour 1 - Racist Democrats Walk Into The Trap

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Erick-Woods Erickson

The democrats and the media again run out to defend criminals by denying their crimes in DC all because of President Trump.

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