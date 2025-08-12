Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP139: Hour 2 - Build. Build. Build.
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-37:09

S14 EP139: Hour 2 - Build. Build. Build.

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Democrats refuse to move into the future and embrace the need for more power plus the AP takes it upon itself to attack a church because it teaches the gospel and they don't like it.

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