Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP139: Hour 3 - The Kooks Are Having a Minute
0:00
-37:13

S14 EP139: Hour 3 - The Kooks Are Having a Minute

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

RFK Jr. is a complete kook who shouldn't be in charge of HHS plus the affluent don't care about crime in poor neighborhoods even though they pretend too.

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