Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP140: Hour 1 - The Soft Bigotry of Low Expectations
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S14 EP140: Hour 1 - The Soft Bigotry of Low Expectations

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Erick-Woods Erickson

The left expects poor people to just put up with crime so they can virtue signal plus environmentalists hate people being comfortable and happy.

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