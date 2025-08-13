Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP140: Hour 2 - The Wizard of Oz(AI)
0:00
-37:15

S14 EP140: Hour 2 - The Wizard of Oz(AI)

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

AI is going to make us all dumb as we loose our ability to critically think plus there are some big shenanigans going on with a school superintendent in Missouri and Oklahoma.

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