Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP140: Hour 3 - The Truth Will Set You Free
0:00
-37:09

S14 EP140: Hour 3 - The Truth Will Set You Free

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The president shouldn't be trying to silence opposition or manufacture a false reality, leave that to the left.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture