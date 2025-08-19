Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP144: Hour 1 - The Aftermath
0:00
-37:02

S14 EP144: Hour 1 - The Aftermath

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Trump tries once again through peace negotiations to end the war in Ukraine plus there is more insanity coming out of Loudon County schools.

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