Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP144: Hour 2 - The NFL Cheerleader Scandal
0:00
-37:10

S14 EP144: Hour 2 - The NFL Cheerleader Scandal

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Cultural politics continues to rear it's ugly head in the NFL but how bad is it really plus too many on the right are getting comfortable with socialism as long as it's republicans doing it.

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