Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP144: Hour 3 - Progressive World Views Collapse Again
0:00
-37:21

S14 EP144: Hour 3 - Progressive World Views Collapse Again

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Giving money directly to the homeless doesn't work…..ever plus what many on right said was happening with gangs controlling apartment buildings turned out to be 100% correct.

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