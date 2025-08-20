Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP145: Hour 1 - Nobody Likes the Democrats
0:00
-37:06

S14 EP145: Hour 1 - Nobody Likes the Democrats

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Democrats are losing support all across the board and it looks like they are just going to double down plus their insistence on staying on the wrong side of 80/20 issues.

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