Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP145: Hour 2 - The Hackery
0:00
-37:16

S14 EP145: Hour 2 - The Hackery

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The media have become complete hacks across the board when trying to attack President Trump plus lets break down the Presidents attempt to end the Ukraine war.

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