Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP145: Hour 3 - Musk's Third Party Pause
0:00
-37:18

S14 EP145: Hour 3 - Musk's Third Party Pause

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Musk does the smart thing an abandons his idea of funding a third party in the US plus some more on Trump tackling crime in DC.

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