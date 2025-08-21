Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP146: Hour 1 - The Waffle House Target
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S14 EP146: Hour 1 - The Waffle House Target

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

It is an incredibly bad idea to allow the government to take any kind of controling stake in a publicly traded company because that's what communists like to do.

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