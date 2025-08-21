Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP146: Hour 2 - Museum Slavery
0:00
-37:12

S14 EP146: Hour 2 - Museum Slavery

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Trump decides that slavery doesn't need to be the over arching focus for which we view all of US history plus Governor Gavin Newson does the worst troll job ever.

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