Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP146: Hour 3 - The Democrats Ignore the Courts
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S14 EP146: Hour 3 - The Democrats Ignore the Courts

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The left loves to pretend Trump is doing things he isn't, like ignoring the courts, so let's go over some current examples of the left blatantly ignoring the courts plus Disney is scratching their heads trying to figure out why men don't like anything they produce.

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