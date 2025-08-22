Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP147: Hour 1 - The Chinese Naval Spy
0:00
-36:48

S14 EP147: Hour 1 - The Chinese Naval Spy

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Erick-Woods Erickson

The communist Chinese used a navy officers mother to pressure him to spy and now he's going to jail for a very long time plus Winsome Sears goes to a Loudon County school meeting and boy oh boy did the racist lefties come out in force.

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