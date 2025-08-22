Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP147: Hour 2 - Democrats And Their Woke Words
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S14 EP147: Hour 2 - Democrats And Their Woke Words

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The left sent out a memo to stop using the insane words and phrases they have been trying to get people to use over the years because no one uses them and alienates normal people plus if a story to perfectly confirms your priors it's probably a lie.

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