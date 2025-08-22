Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP147: Hour 3 - Hard Times Create Strong Men
0:00
-37:04

S14 EP147: Hour 3 - Hard Times Create Strong Men

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Hard times create strong men, strong men create good times, good times create weak men and, weak men create hard times plus an alternative to tariffs.

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