Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP148: Hour 1 - Trump Sets a Flag Trap
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-37:02

S14 EP148: Hour 1 - Trump Sets a Flag Trap

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Trump once again gets the left to stand firmly on the 20% side of an 80/20 plus the redistricting fight, that the democrats fell for, is looking more and more like sizable advantage for republicans.

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