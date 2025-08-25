Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP148: Hour 2 - The Persecution of the Middle Aged White Guy
0:00
-37:03

S14 EP148: Hour 2 - The Persecution of the Middle Aged White Guy

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Lets be frank, if you are a white guy in your 40's it doesn't matter what your resume says you aren't getting a job in a wide variety of fields as DEI continues to run amuck plus taking Trump's lead, the republican party is now embracing socialism.

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