Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP149: Hour 1 - Playing With Fire
0:00
-36:55

S14 EP149: Hour 1 - Playing With Fire

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The right playing a dangerous game by satisfying their short term gain and ignoring the long term pain of recent decision plus Howard Lutnik the Secretary of Commerce is basically a socialist and needs to be ignored.

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