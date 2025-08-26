Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP149: Hour 2 - The Kelce Swift News Breaks
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-37:12

S14 EP149: Hour 2 - The Kelce Swift News Breaks

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Curious what the right would think of a democrat president taking a majority stake in Glock or any other firearms manufacturer for 'national security' reasons plus could the Taylor Swift Travis Kelsey engagement convince 20 somethings that marriage and kids are a good thing.

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