Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP149: Hour 3 - No Country for Old White Men
0:00
-37:12

S14 EP149: Hour 3 - No Country for Old White Men

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Since Trump is on the side of safety the democrats have decided they are on the side of crime plus more on the WorkDay algorithm blocking white men from jobs.

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