Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP150: Hour 1 - The Latest From Minneapolis
0:00
-37:06

S14 EP150: Hour 1 - The Latest From Minneapolis

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

We open the show with some horrible news out of Minneapolis where a mass shooting happened at a Catholic school plus the democrats refuse to get tough on crime.

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