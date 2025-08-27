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Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP150: Hour 2 - Why Do Bad Things Happen?
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S14 EP150: Hour 2 - Why Do Bad Things Happen?

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Erick-Woods Erickson

More on the Minneapolis shooting plus Howard Lutnik is an endless reservoir of terrible socialist ideas that Trump seems to keep buying into.

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