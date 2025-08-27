Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP150: Hour 3 - Who Is Robin Westman?
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S14 EP150: Hour 3 - Who Is Robin Westman?

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Transgenderism is a mental health issue and it's time we start treating it like that instead of supporting it.

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