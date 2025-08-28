Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP151: Hour 1 - Evil and Motive
0:00
-37:00

S14 EP151: Hour 1 - Evil and Motive

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Evil in the world, mental health and the role of faith are something our country just refuses address in any real way.

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