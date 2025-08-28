Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP151: Hour 2 - The Press Lacks Language
0:00
-37:15

S14 EP151: Hour 2 - The Press Lacks Language

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

As the media and the left try to change the narrative around the trans terrorist they can't quit figure out the pronoun game plus not everything is political even though so many can't help it.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture