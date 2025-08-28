Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP151: Hour 3 - Crime Conversations Continue
0:00
-37:24

S14 EP151: Hour 3 - Crime Conversations Continue

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

RFK's attempted purge of the CDC isn't all bad but he isn't the one that should be leading the charge plus the left lacks the ability to deal with crime.

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