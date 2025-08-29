Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP152: Hour 1 - RFK, the CDC, and Mpox
0:00
-37:05

S14 EP152: Hour 1 - RFK, the CDC, and Mpox

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

RFK start his assault on the CDC plus it's time to purge the idiot anti-semite conspiracy theory morons like Tucker Carlson from the right.

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