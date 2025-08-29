Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP152: Hour 2 - Guns and Religion
0:00
-37:21

S14 EP152: Hour 2 - Guns and Religion

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The left is back at it with ignoring everything that could be done about violent crime and just focusing on the thing they can never do…..ban guns plus it is time for the US to get serious about it's China problem.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture