Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP153: Hour 1 - The Breyer Ruling and Chicago
0:00
-37:06

S14 EP153: Hour 1 - The Breyer Ruling and Chicago

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The left would rather crime continue to devastate many of the areas the pretend to represent than admit they need help.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture