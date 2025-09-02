Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP153: Hour 2 - The College Population Problem
0:00
-37:13

S14 EP153: Hour 2 - The College Population Problem

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Colleges in the US are on a collision course with closures and eventually complete irrelevancy if things don't change plus the UK is arresting people for meme's.

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