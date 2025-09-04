Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP154: Hour 1 - I Didn't Intend to Become the News Today
0:00
-37:21

S14 EP154: Hour 1 - I Didn't Intend to Become the News Today

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Robert F Kennedy Jr. is currently being grilled in front of a Senate committee for firing officials at the CDC and his highly controversial vaccine policy. My phone started blowing up because Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy quoted my writing on my Substack

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