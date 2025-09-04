Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP154: Hour 2 - BlueSky Brain and Tim Kaine
0:00
-37:08

S14 EP154: Hour 2 - BlueSky Brain and Tim Kaine

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Progressive white women bring The Handmaid's Tale to D.C. Also, Tim Kaine apparently has never read the Declaration of Independence.

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