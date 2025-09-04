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Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP154: Hour 3 - Progressives Won't Procreate
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S14 EP154: Hour 3 - Progressives Won't Procreate

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Birthrates for progressives are falling more than conservatives, and it's more likely conservatives will bring it back before the left.

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